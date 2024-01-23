iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,171,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

