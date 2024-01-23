Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

