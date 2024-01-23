Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,140 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

