OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

