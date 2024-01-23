OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after buying an additional 113,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average is $249.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $299.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

