OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,714 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 246.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $619.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $598.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.18. The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

