OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.14% of Harmonic worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harmonic by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,807,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.