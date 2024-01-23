OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,356 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

