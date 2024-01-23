Bitcoin Gold Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $366.33 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $20.92 or 0.00054045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

