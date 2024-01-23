OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.62 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,783,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.