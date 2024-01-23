OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 6,394 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

