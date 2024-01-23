OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 2,844 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

AMH stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

