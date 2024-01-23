OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $273.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.90.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

