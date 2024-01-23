Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 472,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,037 shares of company stock valued at $56,194,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

