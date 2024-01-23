OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 29,288 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,288 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IRT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.