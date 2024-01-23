ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $455.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.96 or 0.99645244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00197943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01048107 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,092.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

