Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0762 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.21 million and $41,241.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00130013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002569 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.