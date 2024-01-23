Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $248.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.50. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

