OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 208,998 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after purchasing an additional 497,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

BNL opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

