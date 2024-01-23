Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,653 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.
Rexford Industrial Realty Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
