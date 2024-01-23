OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 4,824 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,758,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 294,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

