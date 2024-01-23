OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,756.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,582.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,381.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,769.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

