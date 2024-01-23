OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.21 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $379.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average of $351.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $381.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

