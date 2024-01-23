OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

