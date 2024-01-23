SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

