Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

