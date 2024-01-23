RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $78-79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.33 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

