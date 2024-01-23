OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.04 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $766.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.40 and its 200 day moving average is $668.74. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $776.53. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

