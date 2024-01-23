SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.74.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

