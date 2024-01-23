The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

SO opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

