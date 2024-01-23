SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

