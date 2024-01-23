SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,643 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

