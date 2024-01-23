Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 136,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

