SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $476.90 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

