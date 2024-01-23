SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $623.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $562.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $628.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

