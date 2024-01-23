SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Trading Up 0.1 %

EQT opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

