The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 45.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 136,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

