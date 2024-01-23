SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,166,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

