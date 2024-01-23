Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,424 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.