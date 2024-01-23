SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $998,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,683,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 582,916 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,136,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,603 shares during the period.

BATS:KJUL opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

