SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $720,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

