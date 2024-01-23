SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.