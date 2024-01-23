EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

