SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

