Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1128 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

