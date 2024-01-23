Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

GPN stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

