TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.11

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.66 billion and approximately $317.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,183,575,409 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

