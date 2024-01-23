Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and $3.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00165478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00573819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00380417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

