Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 4,080 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,701.40).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,696.06).

On Wednesday, October 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,597 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.83 ($6,353.02).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 3.4 %

BOOM opened at GBX 234.25 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.36. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 620 ($7.88). The firm has a market cap of £38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

