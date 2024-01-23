General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, RTT News reports. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

General Electric stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

